Medvedev congratulates Russian sailor on Navy Day

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated Russian navy men on the Navy Day marked in Russia on Sunday.

"I congratulate you on the Navy Day! Russia’s Navy is our pride!," he wrote on his Facebook account.

Established in 1939, the Navy Day was initially marked on July 24. Since 1980, it has been celebrated on the last Sunday in July.