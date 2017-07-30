Back to Main page
Frigate Admiral Gorshkov trials concluding, good job done - Deputy PM Rogozin

Military & Defense
July 30

"We shall approve this main ship, and then the muscular ships of the Gorshkov type will be in serial production," Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister said

ST. PETERSBURG, July 30. /TASS/. Trials of a new frigate - Admiral Gorshkov - are about to end, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Sunday.

"The trials of (Admiral) Gorshkov were under the toughest control, they are about to end now, I believe, it is good, big job," he said. "We shall approve this main ship, and then the muscular ships of the Gorshkov type will be in serial production."

This project has "87% of everything new," he said. "This is unbelievably complicated work."

The designers wanted to use on the new platform everything they had in mind, the deputy prime minister continued. Usually, modernization and further development of the fleet and aviation suggest not more than 30% of innovations, "otherwise the complicated trials of new systems mess the very schedule of the ship’s trials, and the ship in that case becomes a test platform."

The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead warship. The frigate has been designed by the Severnoye Design Bureau.

The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov was laid down in early 2006 and put afloat in the autumn of 2010. The warship started undergoing trials in November 2014. The final stage of the frigate’s state trials started on March 20, 2017.

Project 22350 warships displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are specifically armed with Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles and Poliment-Redut antiaircraft missile systems.

Overall, the Russian Navy is expected to receive six frigates of this type by 2025.

