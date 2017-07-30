Back to Main page
Putin greets Russian sailors on Navy Day

Military & Defense
July 30, 11:29 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Russia’s President recalled the Russian history is linked with victories of its "brave Navy"

ST. PETERSBURG, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted the Russian sailors on the Navy Day. He addressed the greeting to the Navy and their families at the opening of the Main Naval Parade on Sunday.

"Comrades sailors, sergeants, officers, admirals, dear veterans, I congratulate you on the Navy Day," the president said. "This holiday is celebrated in Russia’s every region, and, of course, especially solemnly at the bases and garrisons of the Northern, Pacific, Baltic and Black Sea Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla."

Putin recalled the Russian history is linked with victories of its "brave Navy."

The country’s high status as a mighty naval state was achieved by courage of sailors and officers, by the talent of shipbuilders and bold discoveries.

