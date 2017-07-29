Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tank biathlon kicks off at Alabino Range in Moscow Region

Military & Defense
July 29, 22:28 UTC+3 ALABINO RANGE

The competition started with a race of the first four crews from Uganda, Tajikistan, Angola and Laos

Share
1 pages in this article

ALABINO RANGE, July 29. /TASS/. The Tank Biathlon international competition has kicked off at the Alabino Range, Moscow Region, on Saturday, as part of the 2017 International Army Games. The competition started with a race of the first four crews from Uganda, Tajikistan, Angola and Laos, the Games’ organizing committee reported.

Read also
Russia’s Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu

Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017

"Teams from Laos and Uganda are taking part in the Tank Biathlon for the first time," the organizing committee said, noting that all these crews were using Russian battle tanks T-72B3.

This day’s program will end with a race of crews from Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Mongolia and China. The crews from the first three countries will operate Russian tanks, whereas the Chinese crew will operate its Type-96B tank.

These races are part of the Individual Race stage in which 55 crews from 19 countries will take part: Russia, Azerbaijan, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uganda. The general rating will be formed on the basis of the Individual Race results. The first three crews will become the prizewinners in the Best Crew nomination. The sum of the three results shown by these crews from each country will determine 12 teams that will proceed to the next stage of the completion, the Relay Race.

The semi-final races will take place on August 8-10. The four best teams will be chosen by the results of the semi-finals to compete in the final that will be held on the Games’ closing day, August 12.

The first Russian crew will enter the struggle for the Games’ trophies on July 30. Crews from Serbia and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the race together with the Russian crewmen, the Games’ organizing committee reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia prepares sanctions against people who disrupted senior official’s visit to Moldova
2
Russian Embassy in USA says Tillerson’s statement on sanctions cannot but raise eyebrows
3
Trump to sign bill on anti-Russian sanctions - White House
4
Rogozin demands tough measures on Romania, Moldova after disruption of visit
5
Russian tennis star Sharapova granted wildcard for WTA tournament in Cincinnati
6
Three Russian nationals injured in fire at Turkish hotel - consulate general
7
Large-scale combat readiness check kicks off in East Siberia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама