Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to participate in Navy Day celebration in Petersburg

Military & Defense
July 29, 16:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

For the first time in Russia’s newest history, the president will receive the main Navy parade

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a parade on Russian Navy Day in 2016

Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a parade on Russian Navy Day in 2016

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, July 30, will participate in the celebration of the national Navy Day in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"For the first time in Russia’s newest history, the president will receive the main Navy parade, which will take place in St. Petersburg on the last Sunday in July," the press service said. "This year’s holiday will feature representatives of the Baltic, Black Sea, Northern and Pacific Fleets as well as the Caspian Fleet."

The Navy command and officers are invited to the reception at the Main Admiralty.

The president will also visit the St. Nicholas Naval Cathedral (main church of the Russian Navy) in Kronstadt and will see a new building of the Kirov Military Medical Academy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Most Germans are against US anti-Russian sanctions - poll results
2
Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet
3
Dry cargo vessel turns over in Crimea, three rescued
4
Putin to participate in Navy Day celebration in Petersburg
5
Three Russian nationals injured in fire at Turkish hotel - consulate general
6
DPRK announces 2nd successful test of Hwasong 14 missile
7
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама