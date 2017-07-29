Putin to participate in Navy Day celebration in Petersburg

Putin to participate in Navy Day celebration in PetersburgMilitary & Defense July 29, 16:30
MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, July 30, will participate in the celebration of the national Navy Day in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.
"For the first time in Russia’s newest history, the president will receive the main Navy parade, which will take place in St. Petersburg on the last Sunday in July," the press service said. "This year’s holiday will feature representatives of the Baltic, Black Sea, Northern and Pacific Fleets as well as the Caspian Fleet."
The Navy command and officers are invited to the reception at the Main Admiralty.
The president will also visit the St. Nicholas Naval Cathedral (main church of the Russian Navy) in Kronstadt and will see a new building of the Kirov Military Medical Academy.