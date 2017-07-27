Russia invites Baltic partners to attend naval review in St. Petersburg

SAVONLINNA (Finland), June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Russia’s Baltic partners to attend the revived Main Naval Review in St Petersburg. He made his invitation public at a news conference upon the completion of talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"We invite everyone to enjoy the review, to come to St Petersburg and see how the event will be organized and what it will actually look like," Putin said.

"We’re ready to invite partners from all the countries in the region to join the event, as well is to make it a joint review in the future," he said.

Putin recalled a decision to revive the Main Naval Reviews had been taken shortly before.

"I assure you it has nothing to do with sabre rattling," he said. "This is the resumption of traditions that budded more than a hundred years ago. Reviews like this one were held on Russia Navy Day in the past, too, albeit on a smaller scale."