Russia’s Defense Ministry launches Chinese and Arabic versions of 2017 Army Games website

Military & Defense
July 27, 8:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2017 International Army Games will be held at 22 training ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China

© Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has launched four versions of multimedia portal of the 2017 International Army Games, two of them are made for the first time in Chinese and Arabic, the ministry’s press service said.

"For the first time, the website has been translated into Chinese and Arabic languages. Spanish-and French-speaking versions of the web portal are open for foreign audience," the statement said.

The 2017 International Army Games will be held at 22 training ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 until August 12.

Teams from 28 countries are expected to compete in the games, while observers from seven nations are due to attend the event.

