Southwestern strategic direction remains top priority for Russia — defense chief

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The southwestern strategic direction remains among priorities for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"Ensuring security of the Russian Federation in the southwestern strategic direction remains among priority aspects in the activity of the Armed Forces," Shoigu told a session of the Defense Ministry Board.
At a board session in January 2017, Shoigu pointed out to a need to strengthen troops on that direction in view of a crisis in Ukraine’s southeast as well as the activity of international terrorist organizations and groups operating in the North Caucasus.