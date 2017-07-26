Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Southwestern strategic direction remains top priority for Russia — defense chief

Military & Defense
July 26, 17:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Shoigu pointed out to a need to strengthen troops on that direction in view of a crisis in Ukraine’s southeast

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia bolsters military potential in South to respond to emerging threats — defense chief

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The southwestern strategic direction remains among priorities for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Ensuring security of the Russian Federation in the southwestern strategic direction remains among priority aspects in the activity of the Armed Forces," Shoigu told a session of the Defense Ministry Board.

At a board session in January 2017, Shoigu pointed out to a need to strengthen troops on that direction in view of a crisis in Ukraine’s southeast as well as the activity of international terrorist organizations and groups operating in the North Caucasus.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to frame stance on new sanctions once US bill becomes law
2
Russia bolsters military potential in South to respond to emerging threats — defense chief
3
Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenship
4
Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrier
5
US sanctions expansion may trigger dash for Russian currency — minister
6
Moscow slams Western media allegations about alleged Russian support for Taliban
7
Kazakhstan hopes to develop its own module for joint space station with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама