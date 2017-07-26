International army games improve personnel’s military skills — Chinese delegation head

Survey suggests Russians showed little interest in Nemtsov murder caseSociety & Culture July 26, 8:33
MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. International military games significantly raise the level of combat training of servicemen from participating countries, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service quoted the head of the Chinese delegation to the games as saying on Wednesday.
"The international competitions are being held for the third straight year. This year, they became an event of unprecedented scope," Col. Li Paiqing said. "Thanks to Russia, which created these competitions, combat skills of personnel have improved significantly."
The Chinese delegate added that the competition among the teams is becoming more and more tough.
The international army games will be held this year at 22 training grounds in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China between July 29 and August 12.