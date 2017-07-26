Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International army games improve personnel’s military skills — Chinese delegation head

Military & Defense
July 26, 8:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. International military games significantly raise the level of combat training of servicemen from participating countries, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service quoted the head of the Chinese delegation to the games as saying on Wednesday.

Read also

Crews from Russia, Belarus, Iran, Egypt arrive in China for Army competition

Troops from 29 countries to participate in Army-2017 Games

Syria and Israel to participate in International Army Games for first time

"The international competitions are being held for the third straight year. This year, they became an event of unprecedented scope," Col. Li Paiqing said. "Thanks to Russia, which created these competitions, combat skills of personnel have improved significantly."

The Chinese delegate added that the competition among the teams is becoming more and more tough.

The international army games will be held this year at 22 training grounds in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China between July 29 and August 12.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia looks into its citizen’s removal from domestic US flight
2
US House of Representatives passes bill to toughen sanctions on Russia
3
Military aviation deployed in Kazakhstan and Russia's Siberia ahead of Soyuz launch
4
Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Lithuania keeps tipping off NATO allies on Russian-Chinese naval drills in Baltic Sea
7
Top official comments on complications following Siemens refusal to work with state firms
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама