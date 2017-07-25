Back to Main page
Russia, China step up defense contacts — Russian deputy minister

Military & Defense
July 25, 23:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Collaboration between the two countries has moved to a new level - the one of strategic partnership, the official said

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Defense Ministries have stepped contacts notably of late and collaboration between the two countries has moved to a quality new level - the one of strategic partnership, Lt.-Gen. Alexander Fomin, a Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation said on Tuesday.

Chinese Navy warships arrive in Russian Baltic port for joint drills

There are weighty practical results to confirm this level of partnership, he said at a reception on the occasion of the 90th anniversary since the foundation of the People’s Liberation Army of China.

"Russia and China have always acted together at times of trouble and harsh tests," Gen. Fomin said. "Prerequisites for success are found in a trustful dialogue at the highest political level. The visit to Moscow that China’s President Xi Jinping made earlier this month and the meaty talks between our countries’ leaders set up the strategic guidelines for the deepening of our multifaceted cooperation."

"These days, the first phase of a large-scale Russian-Chinese navel exercise ‘Naval Cooperation 2017’ is underway in the Baltic Sea," Gen. Fomin continued. "Our seamen are training together to rebuff threats on high seas. These maneuvers will continue in the water areas of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan in autumn."

He recalled that the Chinese naval ships were expected to take part in the events timed for Russia’s Navy Day in St Petersburg and Kronstadt on July 30. He thanked the Chinese partners for the decision to delegate their ships to the celebrations.

Gen. Fomin said Chinese was hosting six contests of the International Army Games this year.

"Chinese servicemen showed perfection of the skills and the will to win last year and took a number of prizes," he said. "The International Army Games 2017 begin in a few days’ time. We wish success to our Chinese friends in the organization of these contests and, quite naturally, we wish victories to them, too.".

