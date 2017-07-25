Back to Main page
Russian-Chinese naval drills in Baltic Sea to enter active phase

Military & Defense
July 25, 7:59 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Russian and Chinese sailors will practice joint anti-sabotage, anti-aircraft and anti-ship defense measures and assistance to a ship in distress

© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

KALININGRAD, July 25. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese naval exercise Joint Sea-2017 in the Baltic Sea will enter into the active stage on Tuesday, the Baltic Fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov told TASS.

Russian and Chinese ships participating in the drills are leaving the Baltiysk base for designated areas in the Baltic Sea, he said. On Tuesday the personnel will practice artillery fire at surface and air targets.

China delegated three ships for participation in the exercise - the destroyer Hefei, frigate Yuncheng and supply vessel Lomahu. The Russian Navy is represented by two corvettes - Steregushchy and Boiky - and the salvage tug SB-123. Different phases of the exercise will involve multi-role deck helicopters Ka-27, tactical frontline bombers Sukhoi-24, military transport planes Antonov-26 and helicopters based on the Chinese ships.

During the active phase of the exercise to be held on July 25-27 Russian and Chinese sailors will practice joint anti-sabotage, anti-aircraft and anti-ship defense measures and assistance to a ship in distress.

