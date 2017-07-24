Russia could have another base in Kyrgyzstan at border with Tajikistan — Kyrgyz president

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, July 24. /TASS/. A complicated situation with security develops at Kyrgyzstan’s southern borders, especially at the border with Tajikistan. This is why Russia could have deploy another military base in that area, Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev told a news conference on Monday.

"This issue was on the agenda of discussions with the Russian side during the talks on terms of the first base (in Kant - TASS)," he said. In his opinion, a new base could be more necessary at the border with Tajikistan. "But this decision is to be taken by Russia, it is to decide, as this would require big investments," the president said.

He assured the audience he was not afraid to invite the Russian military to the republic - Russia would not claim Kyrgyz territories, as "it has enough land."

Atambayev also said Russia supported greatly the Kyrgyz armed forces. "Very soon, we shall receive first two planes from Russia," he added.