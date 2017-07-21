Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Flights at MAKS-2017 International Air Show suspended due to bad weather

Military & Defense
July 21, 14:28 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

The flights will be resumed after the storm front has left the area

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow region/, July 21./TASS/. Flights at the MAKS-2017 International Air Show in the Moscow region have been suspended because of a storm front moving through the area, the director general of the Gromov Flight Research Institute (LII) has told TASS.

Read also

Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow

According to Pavel Vlasov, demonstration flights will be cancelled only in case of a strong thunderstorm. As of the present moment, they have just been postponed. The weather at the air show site deteriorated about half-an-hour again. Spectators, participants and organizers are hiding from downpour and gusts of cold wind.

"Normally, flights are canceled during a thunderstorm. So far they have not been canceled, just suspended," Vlasov said. They will be resumed after the storm front has left the area.

The MAKS International Air Show opened in Zhukovsky, the Moscow region, on Tuesday, July 18 and will run to July 23. More than 650 Russian and foreign companies display their products there. On Friday, flights were scheduled between 11:00 and 17:30, Moscow time.

Read also

Putin welcomes MAKS airshow as venue to promote Russian aircraft on global markets

Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets engage in mock dogfight at MAKS airshow

MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off

New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshow

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-Chinese naval exercises kick off in Baltic Sea
2
Kremlin mum on Siemens statement, hopes companies will carry on dialogue
3
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
4
Lavrov asserts details on Syria’s southern de-escalation zone in final stages
5
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — source
6
Russia striving to make its Navy rank world’s second
7
ExxonMobil launches legal challenge to finding it violated US sanctions against Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама