Flights at MAKS-2017 International Air Show suspended due to bad weather

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow region/, July 21./TASS/. Flights at the MAKS-2017 International Air Show in the Moscow region have been suspended because of a storm front moving through the area, the director general of the Gromov Flight Research Institute (LII) has told TASS.

According to Pavel Vlasov, demonstration flights will be cancelled only in case of a strong thunderstorm. As of the present moment, they have just been postponed. The weather at the air show site deteriorated about half-an-hour again. Spectators, participants and organizers are hiding from downpour and gusts of cold wind.

"Normally, flights are canceled during a thunderstorm. So far they have not been canceled, just suspended," Vlasov said. They will be resumed after the storm front has left the area.

The MAKS International Air Show opened in Zhukovsky, the Moscow region, on Tuesday, July 18 and will run to July 23. More than 650 Russian and foreign companies display their products there. On Friday, flights were scheduled between 11:00 and 17:30, Moscow time.