Russian Helicopters plans first commercial flight of Mi-171A2 helicopter in November

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow region/, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian helicopters holding plans the first commercial flight of Mi-171A2 helicopter in November, Andrei Boginsky, head of the holding told reporters at the international aerospace salon MAKS-2017.

"We wait until November," Boginsky said adding that certification will be completed in August.

On Wednesday, the Russian Helicopters holding (which is part of Rostec corporation) and UTair airline signed an agreement on pilot operation of two helicopters by the airline.

According to the general director, the helicopter underwent a serious upgrade.

"We understand that there are quite a lot of innovations in it. Now we want to find out in tough conditions of the north, in real service situation what should be improved and make it convenient for the operators," Boginsky said.

According to him, after the pilot operation, it will be possible to discuss detailed related to the conclusion of framework contracts.