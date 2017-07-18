Back to Main page
Russia and Egypt to discuss helicopter deliveries for Mistral ships

Military & Defense
July 18, 12:17 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region)

It was reported earlier that Russia had won a tender for the delivery of deck-based Ka-52K helicopters for Egypt’s Mistral-class ships

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 18. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt will hold negotiations at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on the deliveries of Russian-made Kamov Ka-52K helicopters for Mistral-class amphibious assault ships, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Tuesday.

‘We presume that a large number of events will be held. We are planning negotiations with our partners from Egypt and are planning to discuss the issues of the deliveries of helicopters for Mistral ships," he said at the MAKS-2017 airshow.

Read also

Russia offers Egypt modern armament, electronic warfare systems for Mistral ships

It was reported earlier that Russia had won a tender for the delivery of deck-based Ka-52K helicopters for Egypt’s Mistral-class ships.

The Ka-52K is based on a range of shipborne rotocraft accepted by the Russian Navy for service. This range includes Ka-25, Ka-27, Ka-29 and Ka-31 helicopters.

The Ka-52K is designed to carry out patrol missions, provide fire support for amphibious assaults and deal with anti-amphibious assault defense on the frontline and in tactical depth.

The KA-52K differs from the baseline version by its folding stub wing specifically developed for carrying heavy armament and the mechanism of folding rotor blades allowing it to compactly fit into a ship’s compartment below the deck.

The Ka-52 shipborne versions’ reduced sizes allow increasing the number of these choppers aboard a ship. The crew’s armored cabin and the catapult system allow pilots to safely leave the helicopter. The helicopter’s shipborne version also features a rescue system for people in distress at sea.

