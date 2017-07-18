Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry makes public unique data on Poland’s liberation from Nazis

Military & Defense
July 18, 3:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Historical records were declassified in July 2017, they had never been published in open sources earlier and were available only to a narrow circle of specialists

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is for the first time making public unique documents on the liberation of Poland by the Soviet Army in 1944-1945, with archive data posted on the ministry’s official website.

On Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda approved the parliament’s amendments to the law banning propaganda of communism or any other totalitarian regime in the names of buildings and facilities, which envisage the pulling down of Soviet era monuments, including monuments in honor of the Soviet Red Army. According to experts, about 250 facilities honoring the Red Army may be pulled down.

"Historical records were declassified in July 2017, they had never been published in open sources earlier and were available only to a narrow circle of specialists. The project ‘Liberation of Poland. Price of the Victory’ is a selection of unique historical documents from the Central Archive of the Russian Defense Ministry," the report said.

The declassified data "is an unbiased evidence of bloody battles of the Red Army for the liberation of a fraternal republic, of a true attitude of the invaders towards the local population and the attitude of liberated Poles to their liberators, soldiers of the Red Army," the Defense Ministry said.

It said the readers will for the first time have a possibility to read the documents that testify to "numerous facts of favorable attitude of the Polish population and clergy to the Red Army, Poles’ sincere participation in burying Soviet military killed in liberating Poland, pledges to eternalize the feats of Red Army soldiers in monuments, and to preserve them for the future generations".

There are also documents that register facts of brigandage, mass killings and tortures of the Polish population by Hitler troops, barbaric destruction by the invaders of settlements and facilities of cultural heritage.

Declassified files describe heavy battles of the Red Army for literally each kilometer of the liberated Polish land, telling of its numerous losses, the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
2
Deputy Secretary of State: no final agreement reached on Russian diplomatic compounds
3
Russian Supreme Court upholds ruling to disband Jehovah's Witnesses organization
4
OSCE concerned over Russia’s declaring Jehovah’s Witnesses extremist organization
5
Senior Russian MP: Israel must ‘learn to live’ with Russia-US agreement on Syria ceasefire
6
Lavrov slams US seizure of Moscow's diplomatic assets as being ‘robbed in broad daylight’
7
Dozen ships and aircraft to take part in Russian-Chinese military exercise on Baltic Sea
TOP STORIES
Реклама