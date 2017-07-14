Russian military base in South Ossetia guarantees peace in region — envoy

TSKHINVAL, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian military base in South Ossetia performs peacekeeping functions and is a guarantor of peace in the region, Russian Ambassador to South Ossetia Marat Kulakhmetov said on Friday.

The peacekeepers aim to stop the bloodshed, conduct combat operations and bring the parties to a negotiating table, the ambassador said.

"They have coped well with this task and have been worthily performing their mission for 16 years. They have been the guarantor of peace on the territory of South Ossetia that has enabled the people to calmly rest, feel the perspective of tomorrow and peace on their land," Kulakhmetov said at a ceremony devoted to 25 years since the peacekeeping contingent was committed to South Ossetia.

"You [the servicemen of the 4th military base] are the worthy continuators of the peacekeepers’ cause and the serious force that sobers the heads who still want to destabilize the situation in the regions of the South Caucasus," the envoy said.

On his part, acting Head of the 4th Russian military base Alexei Plisov said that the military facility was constantly on high alert.

"The base is currently a guarantor of peace in the region, in the Republic of South Ossetia," he stressed.