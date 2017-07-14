Defense Ministry: Peacemaking operation in South Ossetia is one of world’s most successful

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s peacemaking operation in the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone was one of the most successful in the world, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Today is the 25th anniversary of the launch of the first Russian peacemaking operation in the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone.

"By its effectiveness, this operation is considered one of the most successful peacemaking missions in the world, which helped dozens of thousands of families return to peaceful life," the Defense Ministry noted.

The successful experience of this operation which was led by the current Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergey Shoiogu, was effectively used in settling other conflicts.

"Russian peacemakers stopped the bloodshed by preventing the development of the humanitarian disaster and deaths among the civilian population," the Defense Ministry said.

On July 14, 1992, Russian peacemakers entered the conflict zone on the basis of the Agreement on the General Principles of the Georgian-Ossetian Conflict Settlement signed by the leaders of Russia, Georgia and North and South Ossetias. Two national battalions - the Ossetian and the Georgian - were also included in the Joint Peacekeeping Forces on a parity basis.