Russian jets scrambled six times over past week to intercept foreign aircraft - ministry

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian military pilots intercepted foreign aircraft near the country’s borders six times over the past week, the Defense Ministry said on its website on Friday.

The infographic on the website shows that 20 aircraft of other countries have carried out aerial reconnaissance along Russia’s borders. "No violations of Russian airspace were allowed," the ministry said.

Last week, the Russian military performed three inspection flights on the territory of foreign countries - in the United States and Norway under the Open Skies Treaty and in Spain under the 2011 Vienna Document, it said.

One observation flight was conducted above Russia’s territory by a joint mission of Poland and Slovakia.