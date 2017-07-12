Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Troops from 29 countries to participate in Army-2017 Games

Military & Defense
July 12, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Games will be held form July 29 through August 12 in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and China

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Over 3,500 troops from 29 countries will participate in the Army-2017 International Games, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press office reported on Wednesday.

Read also

Tank biathlon contest kicks off in Russia

"A total of 134 teams will join the competition for the right to be called the true aces of driving combat hardware, the most coordinated and coherent crews and units and the quickest and the most accurate riflemen. Over 3,500 personnel from 29 countries of Europe, Asia, Central and Latin America and Africa will be involved in the competition," the press office said.

The Army-2017 International Games will consist of 28 contests in various military and technical specialties. The Games will be held form July 29 through August 12 in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and China.

Accreditation for media representatives to the Army-2017 Games has been opened on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website. Applications will be accepted through July 27.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
2
Russia offers assistance to Bangladesh to probe Yak-130 combat trainer crash
3
Russia is among world's break-out digital economies — research
4
Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap opera
5
Canada lifts economic sanctions against Belarus
6
Russian president's limo getting tuned up with revved-up engine
7
Kremlin comments on postponement of Arktika icebreaker commissioning
TOP STORIES
Реклама