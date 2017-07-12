Troops from 29 countries to participate in Army-2017 Games

Poll shows Russians view situation in Ukraine as anarchySociety & Culture July 12, 18:43
Baltic Fleet helicopters destroy notional enemy’s submarine with bombs in naval drillsMilitary & Defense July 12, 18:29
Egypt, Turkmenistan not ready to join oil production cut deal — OPEC Secretary GeneralBusiness & Economy July 12, 18:23
Russian scientists come up with proteins sensitive to low doses of radiationScience & Space July 12, 18:20
Troops from 29 countries to participate in Army-2017 GamesMilitary & Defense July 12, 17:40
Yanukovich to appeal to European Court of Human Rights against UkraineWorld July 12, 17:39
Russia retains right to reciprocal moves if US declines to return compounds — speakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 17:18
Russian president's limo getting tuned up with revved-up engineBusiness & Economy July 12, 16:32
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political eventsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 16:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Over 3,500 troops from 29 countries will participate in the Army-2017 International Games, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press office reported on Wednesday.
"A total of 134 teams will join the competition for the right to be called the true aces of driving combat hardware, the most coordinated and coherent crews and units and the quickest and the most accurate riflemen. Over 3,500 personnel from 29 countries of Europe, Asia, Central and Latin America and Africa will be involved in the competition," the press office said.
The Army-2017 International Games will consist of 28 contests in various military and technical specialties. The Games will be held form July 29 through August 12 in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and China.
Accreditation for media representatives to the Army-2017 Games has been opened on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website. Applications will be accepted through July 27.