Chinese troops arrive in Russia to participate in Army-2017 games

BEIJING, July 12. /TASS/. Chinese troops have begun the cross-border delivery of military equipment to the sites where the International Army Games-2017 will take place, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"On July 8, the Chinese participants in the Army Games-2017 began the cross-border delivery of equipment by rail," the statement reads. "The ground and air force troops are delivering equipment to Russia," the Chinese Defense Ministry added.
Teams from 28 countries and observers from seven states have confirmed participation in the International Army Games-2017. This year, the 14-day competitions will take place at 22 training ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China. This time, a significant growth is expected in the number of troops showing their professional skills.