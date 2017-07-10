Russia and Egypt to hold joint drills for paratroopers

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt have agreed to hold joint drills of airborne landing troops in Russia in the third quarter of this year, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"Today, Russian paratroopers welcomed a military delegation from Egypt. The sides will hold a number of consultations on the organization of a joint Russian-Egyptian tactical exercise planned to be held in the third quarter of 2017 in the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said, adding that the sides will agree the date and procedures of the joint drills. Apart from that, they will visit the venue for the drills.

"First consultations with the Egyptian military experts will be held at a training area of the Russian airborne landing troops in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory," the ministry added.

The Egyptian delegation will stay in Russia until July 13.