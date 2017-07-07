Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air show

Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air showMilitary & Defense July 07, 17:51
Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summitWorld July 07, 17:22
Putin calls for pragmatism and caution in resolving North Korean nuclear issueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 17:11
One dead, five wounded in Lugansk terror attacksWorld July 07, 17:05
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's weddingSociety & Culture July 07, 16:23
Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in HamburgWorld July 07, 15:36
Putin’s delegation finds out from media that guards at his Hamburg hotel were assaultedWorld July 07, 15:26
Jailed Russian pilot’s wife hopeful husband will return home after Putin-Trump meetingWorld July 07, 15:07
Opposition figure Navalny walks free after 25 days in administrative arrestSociety & Culture July 07, 14:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ULAN-UDE, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopter company will showcase two versions of the Mi-8AMT helicopter, which is manufactured by Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, at the MAKS-2017 International Air Show. The first version will be multi-purpose, capable of carrying out medical evacuation and transportation of cargo and personnel, and the second version will be a VIP version, the company’s CEO Andrey Boginsky told reporters on Friday.
"Equipment from all the company’s manufacturers will be presented [at the show]. We’ve got two versions of the helicopter produced by Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant: the multi-purpose Mi-8AMT (which can perform medical evacuation and transportation of cargo and personnel) and a VIP [version]," he said.
Boginsky assured that the rotorcraft will attract attention at the MAKS-2017, adding that the helicopters may be delivered to potential buyers right after the air show.
The first Mi-8AMT multi-role helicopter was produced at Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant in 2014 for Progress Arsenyev Aviation Company.
Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant is one of Russian Helicopters’ production facilities which has manufactured over 8,000 aircraft since 1939. Today the plant focuses on the production of the Mi-8AMT (Mi-171E), Mi-171 and Mi-8AMTSh(Mi-171Sh) helicopters.
The MAKS-2017 International Air Show will run from July 18 to July 23 in the town of Zhukovsky, in the Moscow Region.