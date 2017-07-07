Back to Main page
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air show

Military & Defense
July 07, 17:51 UTC+3 ULAN-UDE

The MAKS-2017 International Air Show will run from July 18 to July 23 in the Moscow region

Mi-8AMT helicopter

Mi-8AMT helicopter

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

ULAN-UDE, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopter company will showcase two versions of the Mi-8AMT helicopter, which is manufactured by Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, at the MAKS-2017 International Air Show. The first version will be multi-purpose, capable of carrying out medical evacuation and transportation of cargo and personnel, and the second version will be a VIP version, the company’s CEO Andrey Boginsky told reporters on Friday.

TOP STORIES
