Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air show

ULAN-UDE, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopter company will showcase two versions of the Mi-8AMT helicopter, which is manufactured by Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, at the MAKS-2017 International Air Show. The first version will be multi-purpose, capable of carrying out medical evacuation and transportation of cargo and personnel, and the second version will be a VIP version, the company’s CEO Andrey Boginsky told reporters on Friday.

"Equipment from all the company’s manufacturers will be presented [at the show]. We’ve got two versions of the helicopter produced by Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant: the multi-purpose Mi-8AMT (which can perform medical evacuation and transportation of cargo and personnel) and a VIP [version]," he said.

Boginsky assured that the rotorcraft will attract attention at the MAKS-2017, adding that the helicopters may be delivered to potential buyers right after the air show.

The first Mi-8AMT multi-role helicopter was produced at Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant in 2014 for Progress Arsenyev Aviation Company.

Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant is one of Russian Helicopters’ production facilities which has manufactured over 8,000 aircraft since 1939. Today the plant focuses on the production of the Mi-8AMT (Mi-171E), Mi-171 and Mi-8AMTSh(Mi-171Sh) helicopters.

The MAKS-2017 International Air Show will run from July 18 to July 23 in the town of Zhukovsky, in the Moscow Region.