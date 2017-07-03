Back to Main page
Russia and Uzbekistan to hold joint military drills in Central Asia

Military & Defense
July 03, 13:00 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Work is in progress on the details of the upcoming exercises, specifically, the number of military personnel and equipment

YEKATERINBURG, July 3. /TASS/. The Russian and Uzbek militaries will hold joint tactical exercises at the Forish ground in October 2017, Assistant Commander of Russia’s Central Military District, Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin, said on Monday.

Read also

Russian helicopter crews hold drills in Tajikistan

"The working meeting between the delegations of the Russian and Uzbek Defense Minsitries led by Commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, and Uzbekistan’s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Kabul Berdiyev, has ended in Tashkent. During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation in the Central Asian region reaffirming their interest in developing cooperation. Staff talks that will focus on regional security issues, the joint tactical exercise at Uzbekistan's Forish ground and other events will be held as part of this cooperation," Roshchupkin said.

Russia will be represented by the Central Military District troops at the drills. Work is in progress on the details of the upcoming exercises, specifically, the number of military personnel and equipment.

"The joint exercises that will bring together the Russian and Uzbek militaries will be held in October.

The Forish ground is located 250 kilometers of Tashkent on the northern slopes of the Nuratau ridge," Roschupkin said, adding that similar exercises were held in 2005 in Uzbekistan as well.

Реклама