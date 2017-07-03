Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sovershenny corvette takes Ka-27 on board at tests

Military & Defense
July 03, 7:20 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The readiness of the systems to take a helicopter on board and the work of the ship’s runway control were checked at the official tests

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, July 3. /TASS/. The advanced Project 20380 corvette - the Sovershenny - built at the Amur Shipyards for the Pacific Fleet has taken the Ka-27 helicopter on board for the first time during official tests, head of the information support of the Eastern Military District’s press service for the Pacific Fleet, Captain 2nd rank Vladimir Matveev, said on Monday.

"During a regular sailing, as part of the official tests, the ship’s crew and the naval pilots of the Pacific Fleet worked on the tasks to put the Ka-27 antisubmarine search and rescue helicopter on board the corvette. During the flights, the helicopter pilots conducted over 20 landing operations on the ship in motion, at anchor and adrift in daylight hours and at night," he said.

The readiness of the systems to take a helicopter on board and the work of the ship’s runway control were checked at the official tests. According to the flight director and the state commission representatives, the flights were successful, all the set tasks were completed, the systems are functioning well, and there are no objections, Matveev noted.

The Project 20380 corvettes are ships of the near maritime zone. They can fight ships and submarines and provide fire support during landing operations. The corvettes’ displacement reaches 2,200 tonnes, their maximum speed is 27 knots and the cruise range is up to 4,000 miles.

The ships are equipped with the Uran and Redut antiship and air defense missiles. They are also equipped with the 100-mm A-190 artillery complex and the AK-630 small-caliber air-defense missile systems. The corvettes of this type have the Paket torpedo launches, a flight deck and a helicopter hangar.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian helicopter crews hold drills in Tajikistan
2
Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks
3
Russian senator says US likely to pass bill on anti-Russian sanctions
4
Putin signs amendments to Moscow housing renovation bill
5
Russia developing robot able to imitate any submarine
6
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
7
Sovershenny corvette takes Ka-27 on board at tests
TOP STORIES
Реклама