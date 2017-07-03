Sovershenny corvette takes Ka-27 on board at tests

VLADIVOSTOK, July 3. /TASS/. The advanced Project 20380 corvette - the Sovershenny - built at the Amur Shipyards for the Pacific Fleet has taken the Ka-27 helicopter on board for the first time during official tests, head of the information support of the Eastern Military District’s press service for the Pacific Fleet, Captain 2nd rank Vladimir Matveev, said on Monday.

"During a regular sailing, as part of the official tests, the ship’s crew and the naval pilots of the Pacific Fleet worked on the tasks to put the Ka-27 antisubmarine search and rescue helicopter on board the corvette. During the flights, the helicopter pilots conducted over 20 landing operations on the ship in motion, at anchor and adrift in daylight hours and at night," he said.

The readiness of the systems to take a helicopter on board and the work of the ship’s runway control were checked at the official tests. According to the flight director and the state commission representatives, the flights were successful, all the set tasks were completed, the systems are functioning well, and there are no objections, Matveev noted.

The Project 20380 corvettes are ships of the near maritime zone. They can fight ships and submarines and provide fire support during landing operations. The corvettes’ displacement reaches 2,200 tonnes, their maximum speed is 27 knots and the cruise range is up to 4,000 miles.

The ships are equipped with the Uran and Redut antiship and air defense missiles. They are also equipped with the 100-mm A-190 artillery complex and the AK-630 small-caliber air-defense missile systems. The corvettes of this type have the Paket torpedo launches, a flight deck and a helicopter hangar.