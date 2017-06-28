Putin says St. Petersburg international naval show helps promote Russian hardware

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants and guests of the 8th International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS) that is opening in St. Petersburg on June 28. The president’s telegram was posted on the Kremlin’s website on Wednesday.

"For many years, the IMDS has been serving as a venue for business contacts of specialists from various countries on a wide range of issues of developing military and technical interaction and international cooperation and has been contributing to the promotion of Russian military products on world markets," Putin’s telegram reads.

St. Petersburg is a recognized center of domestic shipbuilding, the head of the Russian state stressed.

"The city is famous for its unique port infrastructure and its reputable scientific and design schools, large industrial enterprises and shipyards. It is not accidental that this is now the venue for holding one of the most impressive forums in the sphere of armament and naval hardware," the telegram says.

Putin said he was confident that the naval show would evoke the interest of professionals and numerous guests, and would also provide Russian producers with an opportunity to attract foreign investment and make a book of new and promising orders.

Putin wished the participants and guests of the 8th International Maritime Defense Show fruitful work and all the best.

The naval show will be held in St. Petersburg on June 28 - July 2.