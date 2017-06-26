Back to Main page
Military aviation school in Russia’s Krasnodar receives 3 new Yak-130 combat trainers

Military & Defense
June 26, 20:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Krasnodar higher military aviation school for pilots has been receiving Yak-130 combat trainers every year since 2013

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Krasnodar higher military aviation school for pilots has received three new Yak-130 fighter trainers under the 2017 government defense order, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Specialists of aviation engineering services and pilots of the Russian aerospace forces conducted operational acceptance of the aircraft on the ground and in the air, respectively. They checked the quality of the aircraft’s assembly, operation of all systems and mechanisms and correspondence of flight and technical characteristics to those declared," the spokesman said.

Russia may reconfigure Yak-130 into attack jet for foreign clients — arms exporter

The Krasnodar higher military aviation school for pilots has been receiving Yak-130 combat trainers every year since 2013. In all, it has received 80 such aircraft.

The Yak-130 is a two-seat jet fighter jet of the new generation used to train pilots and perform combat all-weather missions at air and ground-based targets. The plane’s flight characteristics and maneuverability are similar to those of modern fighter jets at subsonic flight speed, which makes it possible to use such planes to train pilots for 4+ and 5the generation aircraft.

