St. Petersburg design bureau to assemble reconnaissance satellite

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg-based design bureau Arsenal will assemble a modernized reconnaissance imagery satellite for Russia’s Defense Ministry this year, the design bureau said in its annual report on Monday.
"In 2015-2016, the production volume declined as the output of item 11F695 [Kobalt] was terminated but in 2017 a new product will be delivered," the report says.
According to the data posted on the Arsenal design bureau’s website, the company is currently assembling two types of satellites: the Lotos-S and the Pion-NKS. The first type of the satellites is designed to determine the coordinates of radio-technical means of ground-based facilities and exercise control in various radiofrequency bands of the ionosphere and in the near-Earth space. The second type is designed for radar and radio-technical surveillance of ground objectives and control in various radiofrequency bands in the ionosphere and in the near-Earth space.
The last Kobalt-M film-return reconnaissance satellite came back to the Earth in 2015.
The Kobalt-M is a series of specialized reconnaissance imagery satellites developed by the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center and produced by the Arsenal enterprise. The first modernized satellite was launched in the fall of 2004. The last Kobalt-M satellite became the tenth representative of this series.