Russia and India may ink deal on frigate supplies by end of July

Military & Defense
June 26, 12:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A contract on supplies of Russia’s Project 11356 frigates to India may be inked in three or four weeks

Project 11356 frigate Admiral Grigorovich

Project 11356 frigate Admiral Grigorovich

© Alexander Karpushkin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. A contract on supplies of Russia’s Project 11356 frigates to India may be inked in three or four weeks, President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said on Monday.

"We are in the final stage of discussion with our customer on the fate of the fourth and fifth warships. I think we will tell you about this in the coming three or four weeks," Rakhmanov said.

Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at Russia’s State Corporation Rostec Viktor Kladov said earlier that the planned contract for the delivery of Project 11356 frigates for the Indian Navy would be implemented under the "two plus two" formula: two frigates are to be built in Russia and delivered ready-for-use to India and the other two would be constructed by the Indian shipbuilding industry at one of the national shipyards.

