Attack aircraft exercise on mock-up ‘enemy’ targets results in smashing success

VLADIVOSTOK, June 26. /TASS/. The Su-25SM (Grach) attack aircraft has carried out missile and bomb strikes on target areas with mock aircraft located at "enemy" airfields, the Eastern Military District’s (EMD) press service reported on Monday.
"Tactical flight exercises, which involved the aircrew of the EMD air attack unit deployed in the Primorye Region, have been completed in the Eastern Military District. Over a dozen Su-25SM Grach attack aircraft completed flight paths that had been mapped out, and conducted missile and bomb strikes on target areas with mock-up aircraft located at ‘enemy’ airfields," the report says.
Apart from this, the attack aircraft dropped bombs on ground targets that had mock-up infantry units and armored vehicles, at a testing range in Primorye.