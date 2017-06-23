Russia’s Defense Ministry mulls option of light radar surveillance aircraft

Politician says Russia vs Mexico football game will be interesting to watchSport June 23, 21:11
TAGANROG, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry is studying the issue of developing a light radar surveillance and guidance plane, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Friday.
"I think we’ll be raising the issue before the industry for developing such an aviation complex, perhaps, on the basis of a light transport aircraft," the deputy defense minister said during his visit to the Taganrog-based Beriev Aviation Research and Technical Complex.
"At least the analogues of such a plane exist in the world," Borisov said.
The Beriev Aviation Enterprise is currently producing A-100 new radar surveillance and guidance aircraft.