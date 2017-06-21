Brazil may purchase Russian military helicopters

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia can supply 12 military helicopters to Brazil, the issue is currently discussed by the two countries’ defense ministers, Brazilian President Michel Temer said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General, Mikhail Gusman.

"We have an agreement on cooperation in the defense sphere where Russia can offer a lot to us," he noted. "During the recent visit of the Brazilian defense minister who met with his Russian counterpart important bilateral issues were discussed, in particular, the sale of 12 Russian helicopters."

According to the Brazilian president, in addition to military-technical cooperation, during the talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the two presidents also discussed joint artificial satellite launches. "True, we have certain budgetary constraints, but there is considerable interest," he said, adding that space exploration is very expensive.

"We also discussed supplies of our agricultural and livestock products to the Russian market," Temer went on to say. "We supply pork, beef and poultry to Russia, and Russia supplies fertilizers to us."

"Last year, the trade turnover between our two countries decreased, while this year trade grew 40%, so our trade ties are growing," the president emphasized.