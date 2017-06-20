Russia’s aircraft corporation to merge MiG and Sukhoi into combat aviation complex

LE BOURGET (France), June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will merge MiG and Sukhoi aircraft companies into its combat aviation structural unit in 2019, UAC President Yuri Slyusar said on Tuesday.

"For us, the year 2019 is the year when we switch to the format of a single company, a single corporate contour while the division will be in the format of a unit of the UAC single company," Slyusar said, responding to a question about establishing a combat aviation complex based on Sukhoi and MiG.

The UAC’s single legal entity will be established in late 2019, he said.

"We are working on this and we are implementing a roadmap, which was approved by decision of the board of directors back at the end of 2016," the head of the corporation said.

Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov earlier said that the MiG and Sukhoi brands would remain, even if a decision was made on the companies’ merger.