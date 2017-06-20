Russia, Kyrgyzstan sign agreement on development of military-technical cooperation

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan have signed an agreement on the development of military-technical cooperation. It was signed following talks between Russian and Kyrgyz Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Almazbek Atambayev.

The sides have agreed to speed up work to create a joint regional air defense system.

"The parties agreed to complete the process of coordinating a draft agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the creation of a common regional air defense system," the declaration on enhancing relations of alliance and strategic partnership runs.

​The declaration says the two leaders appreciated the achieved level of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, including Russia’s military-technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan.

In all, Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed nine documents following Atambayev’s state visit to Moscow, including the protocol to the intergovernmental agreement on the settlement of Kazakhstan’s debts to Russia under the previously granted loans of September 20, 2012.

The two countries also signed a memorandum on technical cooperation between Russia’s Federal Treasury and Kyrgyzstan’s Finance Ministry, a memorandum on mutual understanding and cooperation between the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography and the State Service of Cartography and Geodesy of Kyrgyzstan, an agreement on cooperation in education and training personnel for Kyrgyzstan’s system to counter the legalization of criminal incomes and financing terrorist or extremist activities.

In addition to that, they signed a memorandum on cooperation in the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade, an intergovernmental agreement on the legal status of representative offices of competent authorities in the field of migration.

The two countries’ leaders signed the Declaration on strengthening the alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.