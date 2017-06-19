Russia to modernize Indian Ka-28 helicopters in cooperation with Italy

Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of yearsMilitary & Defense June 19, 16:59
LE BOURGET /France/, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s biggest arms trader Rosoboronexport will modernize India’s Ka-28 helicopters in cooperation with Italian companies, the company’s CEO, Alexander Mikheyev, said on Monday.
"Rosoboronexport has begun to implement the contract on the modernization of Ka-28 helicopters for India in cooperation with Italian companies," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Le Bourget Air Show.
The Ka-28 helicopter is a modified version of the Ka-27 shipborne helicopter. Such helicopters were exported to India in the 1980s.