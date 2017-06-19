Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to modernize Indian Ka-28 helicopters in cooperation with Italy

Military & Defense
June 19, 16:51 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

The Ka-28 helicopter is a modified version of the Ka-27 shipborne helicopter

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia may supply 48 military transport helicopters to India in 2018

LE BOURGET /France/, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s biggest arms trader Rosoboronexport will modernize India’s Ka-28 helicopters in cooperation with Italian companies, the company’s CEO, Alexander Mikheyev, said on Monday.

"Rosoboronexport has begun to implement the contract on the modernization of Ka-28 helicopters for India in cooperation with Italian companies," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Le Bourget Air Show.

The Ka-28 helicopter is a modified version of the Ka-27 shipborne helicopter. Such helicopters were exported to India in the 1980s.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
3
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
4
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’
5
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
6
Russian Foreign Ministry: US strike against Syrian plane is act of aggression
7
Press review: Kiev's 'peaceful reintegration' of Donbass and Mir payment cards' world tour
TOP STORIES
Реклама