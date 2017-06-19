Russian company signs contract to supply five Mi-171Sh helicopters to Bangladesh

Police say van ploughing into crowd in London kills one, leaves ten injuredWorld June 19, 7:52
Van hitting pedestrians in London leaves more than ten injured - newspaperWorld June 19, 4:34
Russia’s Channel One to show Oliver Stone’s documentary on PutinSociety & Culture June 19, 2:22
US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa - commandWorld June 18, 23:55
Chile defeats Cameroon 2-0 at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stageSport June 18, 23:43
Russia’s matches vs Portugal and Mexico expected to be uneasy - deputy PMSport June 18, 23:43
Iran delivers missile strike at terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-ZorWorld June 18, 23:38
Macron’s En Marche movement winning France’s parliamentary polls - TVWorld June 18, 23:25
Portugal’s Ronaldo skips news conference after Confederations Cup match vs MexicoSport June 18, 21:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport company (part of Rostec corporation) has signed a contract to supply five military transport Mil Mi-171Sh helicopters to Bangladesh, the company’s press service said.
"Bangladesh has been taking active steps to upgrade its aircraft fleet," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said, according to the statement. "We are glad that the country chose to purchase high-quality Russian items. We have made a contract to supply five Mi-171Sh helicopters to our partners, which will be fulfilled in 2018," he added.
Besides, Mikheyev pointed out that Rosoboroexport had been holding consultations on supplying Ansat civil helicopters and Mil Mi-171 helicopters to Bangladesh.
The Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter based on the Mi-171 (Mi-8AMT) helicopter, is designed for transportation of troops, wounded personnel and cargo, as well for the destruction of ground targets. The helicopter can be armed with unguided missiles, gun pods and small arms. It is capable of carrying up to 37 paratroopers and up to 4,000 kilograms of cargo.