Russian company signs contract to supply five Mi-171Sh helicopters to Bangladesh

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport company (part of Rostec corporation) has signed a contract to supply five military transport Mil Mi-171Sh helicopters to Bangladesh, the company’s press service said.

"Bangladesh has been taking active steps to upgrade its aircraft fleet," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said, according to the statement. "We are glad that the country chose to purchase high-quality Russian items. We have made a contract to supply five Mi-171Sh helicopters to our partners, which will be fulfilled in 2018," he added.

Besides, Mikheyev pointed out that Rosoboroexport had been holding consultations on supplying Ansat civil helicopters and Mil Mi-171 helicopters to Bangladesh.

The Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter based on the Mi-171 (Mi-8AMT) helicopter, is designed for transportation of troops, wounded personnel and cargo, as well for the destruction of ground targets. The helicopter can be armed with unguided missiles, gun pods and small arms. It is capable of carrying up to 37 paratroopers and up to 4,000 kilograms of cargo.