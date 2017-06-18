Back to Main page
Caspian Flotilla marines deployed to North Caucasus from Crimea for drills

Military & Defense
June 18, 8:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the drills, the marines will team up with army reconnaissance and artillery units to destroy a notional enemy, using drones

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Caspian Flotilla marines stationed in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan have conducted a combined march from the Opuk practice range in Crimea to the Dagestani Dalny training ground, spokesman for Russia’s Southern Military District Colonel Vadim Astafyev said on Sunday.

"At the Dalny combined arms training range, Caspian Flotilla marines will hold a tactical exercise in interaction with motor rifle units of the Southern Military District’s 58th combined force motor rifle units, and also with the forces of the army aviation of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army," the spokesman said.

During the drills, the marines will team up with army reconnaissance and artillery units to destroy a notional enemy, using drones, the spokesman said.

Since June 1, the Command of Russia’s Southern Military District has been checking the combat readiness of units and formations stationed in Chechnya, Dagestan, South Ossetia and the Krasnodar Territory.

Overall, the drills involve more than 6,500 servicemen and about 1,500 pieces of military and special hardware of motor rifle, armored and artillery units, as well as marines of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla.

