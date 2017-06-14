Bangladesh Defense Ministry to purchase five Russian military transport helicopters

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Bangladesh Air Force has signed a contract for the supply of five Mil Mi-171Sh helicopters with Russia’s Rosoboronexport company, the bdnews24 media outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, the helicopters are planned to be used in peacekeeping operations.

In accordance with the previously reached agreements, experts from the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (part of the Russian Helicopters company), which produces the Mi-171Sh helicopters, have been teaching Bangladesh military pilots to fly the helicopters.

In 2014 and 2015, Bangladesh ordered a total of 11 Mi-171Sh helicopters.

The Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter based on the Mi-171 (Mi-8AMT) helicopter, is designed for transportation of troops, wounded personnel and cargo, as well for the destruction of ground targets. The helicopter can be armed with unguided missiles, gun pods and small arms. It is capable of carrying up to 37 paratroopers and up to 4,000 kilograms of cargo.