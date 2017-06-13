Post-Soviet military bloc's collective force to hold exercises in four countries 2018

Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:18
Kremlin sees no danger in expressing civic stance, warns provocations are dangerousRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:15
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressureMilitary & Defense June 13, 14:00
Lukashenko offers Sberbank to step up activities in Belarusian marketBusiness & Economy June 13, 13:55
Russia plans to launch new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket in 2022Science & Space June 13, 13:50
Northern Fleet’s ecologists to clear 600 tonnes of scrap metalBusiness & Economy June 13, 13:45
Scientists discover new Acari species in South AfricaScience & Space June 13, 13:38
Ancient animals park opens in Russian NorthSociety & Culture June 13, 13:13
Press review: Macron's legislative landslide and Trump's eye on better ties with RussiaPress Review June 13, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. The collective force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2018 will conduct joint exercises in the territories of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov said in the wake of Tuesday’s meeting of the CSTO defense ministers in Minsk.
"In accordance with the plan for joint training of the CSTO collective force’s command and control bodies an exercise codenamed Interaction (Vzaimodeistviye) will be held in Kyrgyzstan," Khachaturov said.
A peace-keeping force exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood is to be conducted in Russia, rapid deployment force Frontier (Rubezh) exercise, in Tajikistan, reconnaissance force exercise Search (Poisk), in Kazakhstan and CSTO collective air force exercise, in Russia," Khachaturov said.
This year such exercises will take place in Armenia, Kazakhstan and Russia in October.