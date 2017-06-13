Post-Soviet military bloc's collective force to hold exercises in four countries 2018

MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. The collective force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2018 will conduct joint exercises in the territories of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov said in the wake of Tuesday’s meeting of the CSTO defense ministers in Minsk.

"In accordance with the plan for joint training of the CSTO collective force’s command and control bodies an exercise codenamed Interaction (Vzaimodeistviye) will be held in Kyrgyzstan," Khachaturov said.

A peace-keeping force exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood is to be conducted in Russia, rapid deployment force Frontier (Rubezh) exercise, in Tajikistan, reconnaissance force exercise Search (Poisk), in Kazakhstan and CSTO collective air force exercise, in Russia," Khachaturov said.

This year such exercises will take place in Armenia, Kazakhstan and Russia in October.