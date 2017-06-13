Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Post-Soviet military bloc's collective force to hold exercises in four countries 2018

Military & Defense
June 13, 12:49 UTC+3 MINSK

The exercises will be held in Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
CSTO military exercise

Post-Soviet military bloc proves its 15-year-old effectiveness — Putin

MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. The collective force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2018 will conduct joint exercises in the territories of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov said in the wake of Tuesday’s meeting of the CSTO defense ministers in Minsk.

"In accordance with the plan for joint training of the CSTO collective force’s command and control bodies an exercise codenamed Interaction (Vzaimodeistviye) will be held in Kyrgyzstan," Khachaturov said.

A peace-keeping force exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood is to be conducted in Russia, rapid deployment force Frontier (Rubezh) exercise, in Tajikistan, reconnaissance force exercise Search (Poisk), in Kazakhstan and CSTO collective air force exercise, in Russia," Khachaturov said.

This year such exercises will take place in Armenia, Kazakhstan and Russia in October.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
CSTO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
2
Putin spells out why difficulties in Reagan’s US cannot be compared to Russia in the 90s
3
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressure
4
Expert reveals Russian region which produces 15% of world’s diamonds
5
More than one million Russians submit questions for Putin’s Q&A session
6
Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by Russia
7
US Senate discusses new anti-Russian sanctions
TOP STORIES
Реклама