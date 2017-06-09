Back to Main page
Russia to share experience in diversifying defense industry with regional partners

Military & Defense
June 09, 4:03 UTC+3 BISHKEK

According to the deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin, the initiative will concern primarily Soviet-era enterprises that preserved their capacities but had to suspend production due to lack of orders

BISHKEK, June 9. /TASS/. Russia plans to share its experience in diversifying the defense industry with its partners in the regional security alliance CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), Russia’s deputy prime minister in charge of the space and defense sectors said.

"I shared information about Russia’s effort to diversify the defense industry and defense production, regarding the launch of production for civilian purposes at defense enterprises, including for the needs of the energy, healthcare and power generation sectors," Dmitry Rogozin said after Thursday’s meeting of the CSTO Interstate Commission on Military-Economic Cooperation.

"Once the events intended to give this effort the status of a state program are completed, we plan to share our technologies with our CSTO colleagues," he went on.

According to the deputy prime minister, the initiative will concern primarily Soviet-era enterprises that preserved their capacities but had to suspend production due to lack of orders.

The deputy chairman of the commission’s board, Oleg Bochkaryov, said the roadmap for the cooperation has already been outlined. In August, a Russian delegation will visit those enterprises to shape a detailed program.

"This program will undergo the stages of discussion and refinement and will subsequently be added to a relevant agreement, which we would put forward for approval during the next session in Kazakhstan’s Almaty," Bochkaryov said.

Persons
Dmitry Rogozin
