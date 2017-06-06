Russian Baltic Fleet to involve aircraft and warships for advanced frigate’s trials

Russian scientists conclude bears eat wood as vitamin supplementScience & Space June 06, 20:28
KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets and Su-24 bombers of the Russian Baltic Fleet will be used to check the operation of the navigation systems and radio-technical means aboard the Admiral Gorshkov frigate undergoing state trials at sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.
"During several days, the warship’s crew and representatives of the shipyard staying on its board will check the operation of the navigation systems and radio-technical means. For this purpose, aircraft of the Baltic Fleet’s fighter and bomber aviation (Su-27 and Su-24) will be used," the press office said in a statement.
Also, the small missile ship Liven will launch a target missile, which the frigate’s crew is expected to hit with the warship’s air defense missile system at one of the practice ranges in the Baltic Sea.
The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead warship. The frigate has been designed by the Severnoye Design Bureau.
The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov was laid down in early 2006 and put afloat in the autumn of 2010. The warship started undergoing trials in November 2014. The final stage of the frigate’s state trials started on March 20, 2017.
Project 22350 warships displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are specifically armed with Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles and Poliment-Redut antiaircraft missile systems.
Overall, the Russian Navy is expected to receive six frigates of this type by 2025.