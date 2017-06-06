No Ukrainian companies among participants in Russia’s MAKS-2017 aerospace show

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. There are no Ukrainian companies so far among participants in the MAKS-2017 international aerospace show that will be held in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow in the second half of July, MAKS-2017 CEO Alexander Levin said on Tuesday.

"We do not have Ukrainian enterprises [among the aerospace show participants] so far," he said at a press conference held at the TASS news agency.

The MAKS-2017 aerospace show will be held on July 18-23 in Zhukovsky. A total of 770 representatives and companies from 30 countries are expected to participate in the aerospace show.

Ten countries have applied for opening national expositions at the MAKS-2017 international aerospace show, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at the state high-tech corporation Rostec Viktor Kladov said on Tuesday.

"There are a lot of Rostec partners: over 40 countries have sent their quite representative delegations and 10 countries are opening their national expositions," the director said at a press conference held at the TASS news agency.

"Apart from us, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation and Rosoboronexport [state arms exporter] are inviting their guests. The figures are constantly changing. Today we have already received several applications and we are experiencing some difficulties in drawing up the schedule of our heads," he said.