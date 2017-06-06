Ten countries to open national expositions at Russia’s MAKS-2017 aerospace show

Russia's new corvette to be launched in JuneMilitary & Defense June 06, 14:43
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Ten countries have applied for opening national expositions at the MAKS-2017 international aerospace show, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at the state high-tech corporation Rostec Viktor Kladov said on Tuesday.
"There are a lot of Rostec partners: over 40 countries have sent their quite representative delegations and 10 countries are opening their national expositions," the director said.
"Apart from us, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation and Rosoboronexport [state arms exporter] are inviting their guests. The figures are constantly changing. Today we have already received several applications and we are experiencing some difficulties in drawing up the schedule of our heads," he said at a press conference held at the TASS news agency.
A total of 770 participants have registered for the aerospace show, including 140 foreign participants from 30 countries, he added.
"This is not just a show," Kladov said.