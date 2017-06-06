Back to Main page
Russian Space Forces identify all missile launches in their area of responsibility

Military & Defense
June 06, 13:17 UTC+3 YENISEISK

The Missile Warning System receives and transmits data of missile launches and missile paths in order to warn authorities of a looming missile attack on settlements and military bases

YENISEISK, June 6. /TASS/. The Space Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces have detected all missile launches in the area of responsibility of the Missile Warning System during their combat duty in 2016, Space Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Alexander Golovko, told Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"During combat duty in 2016, over 40 launches of foreign and Russian ballistic missiles were detected with the help of the Missile Warning System, the Space Tracking Systems and anti-missile defense systems," Golovko reported.

Today, Shoigu checked the organization of the experimental combat duty of the Voronezh-DM radar located in the vicinity of the city of Yeniseisk, Krasnoyarsk Region.

The Missile Warning System receives and transmits data of missile launches and missile paths in order to warn authorities of a looming missile attack on settlements and military bases. The Missile Warning System deploys the new-generation Voronezh class radars.

At present, four new Voronezh radars are now on combat duty in the Leningrad, Kaliningrad, Irkutsk and Krasnodar Regions. Three more new Voronezh radars were deployed on experimental combat duty in the Krasnoyarsk, Altai and Orenburg Regions. By the end of 2017, there are plans to wrap up their experimental operation and put them on full combat duty.

