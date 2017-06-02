South Ossetian leader sees rise in number of his nationals in Russian Army

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The number of South Ossetians who serve in the Russian Army may grow, South Ossetia President Anatoly Bibilov told reporters during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017).

"The agreement lays out the conditions under which military units may be part of the Russian army, which is in accordance with the agreement on a single security perimeter of South Ossetia’s borders. This project has a bright future, and we, if needed, will increase the number of servicemen. Since this project is successfully functioning and developing, we will fulfill it," Bibilov said.

The agreement on the incorporation of certain South Ossetian military units into the Russian Army was signed in the spring. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, it will become another factor that will guarantee the region’s security. The document stipulates that 150 South Ossetians will serve in the Russian Army.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held from June 1 to June 3, 2017, in Russia’s second-largest city. This year’s forum events are integrated under the slogan "In search of a new balance in global economy." TASS is the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider. In addition, TASS is the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.