Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles

Military & Defense
May 29, 16:36 UTC+3

TASS recalls the most popular military vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces

Tigr multipurpose, all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
KamAZ Typhoon multi-functional, armoured, mine resistant MRAP vehicles
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Typhoon-U armoured vehicle
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
KAMAZ-43269 Vystrel, mine-resistant, ambush protected vehicle
© Maxim Shemetov/TASS
An SBA 60 K2 Bulat armoured vehicle
© Anton Butsenko/TASS
An armoured vehicle of the Russian internal troops, based on Ural-4320 truck chassis
© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS
VPK-3927 Volk (Wolf) tactical high-mobility multipurpose military armored vehicle. The Volk family is based on a highly modified GAZ Tigr
© Sergei Suvorov, VPK press service/TASS
Iveco LMV, a 4WD tactical vehicle, named Rys' (Lynx) in Russia
© wikimedia.org/Vitaly V. Kuzmin
GAZ Vodnik, or GAZ-3937 high-mobility multipurpose military vehicle
© wikimedia.org/Leonidl
KamAZ-6350 heavy utility truck, a member of Mustang family
© Mikhail Medvedev/TASS
Military vehicles include all land combat and transportation vehicles, which are in significant use by military forces. Many military vehicles have vehicle armour plate or off-road capabilities or both. Russian Armed Forces are equipped with more than 410 thousand military vehicles. TASS recalls the most popular military vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces as the country celebrates Military Driver's Day on May 29.

 

 

