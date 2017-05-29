Russia to conduct inspection in Finland, receive information on Army North exercises

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia will conduct a military inspection on Finland’s territory from May 29 to June 1, head of the Russian National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said. According to him, Finland will also provide Russia with information about the Army North military exercises which started in the country on May 22.

Ryzkov also said that the inspection would be carried out in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures.

"Such inspections are usually aimed either at assessing the scale of military activities in a designated area or at confirming that no military activities, which are subject to prior notification, are carried out there," Ryzhkov added. According to him, this time, the designated area will cover around 18,000 square meters.

During the inspection, Russia’s military representatives will visit training centers and shooting ranges, attend briefings concerning military activities conducted in the area. They will also be provided with information about Finland’s military units deployed to this area, as well as about the Army North 2017 exercises being conducted from May 22 to June 2.

According to earlier reports, the Finnish ground forces’ exercises, which started in Lapland on May 22, involve over 6,000 personnel.