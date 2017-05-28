Putin sends greeting to Border Guard on their professional holiday

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted the military, civil personnel and veterans of the country’s Border Guard on their professional holiday on Sunday.

The greeting is published on the Kremlin’s website.

"Today we honor those who protect reliably the state borders of Russia, protect their native land from the enemy, those who honor the patriotic traditions of many generations of their predecessors," the greeting telegram reads. "On this solemn day I want to thank you sincerely for the conscientious and responsible attitude to your duties, for the impeccable accomplishment of the assigned tasks, for the honest service to the Motherland and people."

Russia celebrates the Border Guard Day on May 28 since 1994.

Russian Border Guard control more than 60,000 kilometers of the state border. They also guard the Armenian border with Turkey and with Iran. The base of Russian patrol ships is in Abkhazia (Ochamchira).