Russian rotocraft manufacturer signs deals worth $350 mln at HeliRussia exhibition

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group has signed deals worth about 20 billion rubles ($350 million) on the first day of the HeliRussia-2017 helicopter industry exhibition, Group CEO Andrei Boginsky said on Friday.

"Yesterday, we signed a number of agreements worth the amount that will approximately support the volumes of our hardware sales, worth a total of 20 billion rubles," the chief executive said.

The deals involve agreements signed with Sberbank-Leasing, and also with other Russian and foreign companies, he said.

The HeliRussia-2017 tenth international helicopter industry exhibition is being held in Moscow on May 25-27.