Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian rotocraft manufacturer signs deals worth $350 mln at HeliRussia exhibition

Military & Defense
May 26, 15:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The deals involve agreements signed with Sberbank-Leasing, and also with other Russian and foreign companies

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia’s most advanced helicopter to get new-generation communications system

Russia to sell over 360 cutting-edge helicopters by 2030

Argentina mulls purchasing Russian-made helicopters

Russia’s new high-speed military helicopter to make maiden flight by 2025

Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022

Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group has signed deals worth about 20 billion rubles ($350 million) on the first day of the HeliRussia-2017 helicopter industry exhibition, Group CEO Andrei Boginsky said on Friday.

"Yesterday, we signed a number of agreements worth the amount that will approximately support the volumes of our hardware sales, worth a total of 20 billion rubles," the chief executive said.

The deals involve agreements signed with Sberbank-Leasing, and also with other Russian and foreign companies, he said.

The HeliRussia-2017 tenth international helicopter industry exhibition is being held in Moscow on May 25-27.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to discuss with Macron how to improve bilateral relations
2
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
3
Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomats
4
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
5
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
6
Russia gets hundreds of orders for MC-21 new medium-haul airliner
7
Putin holds meeting with Russian security council
TOP STORIES
Реклама