Russian rotocraft maker expects to sign deal with Defense Ministry on Mi-38 deliveries

Military & Defense
May 25, 12:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As the Russian Helicopters chief executive said, he hoped that the agreement would be signed this year

Mi-38 helicopter

Mi-38 helicopter

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters rotocraft manufacturer expects to sign a contract with the Defense Ministry on the deliveries of Mil Mi-38 helicopters in the third quarter of this year, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky said on Thursday.

Russia starts state trials of upgraded ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter

Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting system

Russian design bureau developing new coaxial helicopter for defense needs

Russia to begin flight tests of new multirole helicopter

Russia’s cutting-edge shipborne helicopters complete first stage of trials

Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team

Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS

Night Hunters and Alligators: Russian military helicopters

"As soon as the contract is available," he said in response to a question about the commencement of the production of Mi-38 helicopters for the Russian Defense Ministry.

As the Russian Helicopters chief executive said, he hoped that the agreement would be signed this year and the deliveries would begin in 2018-2019.

This will depend on contractual terms and theoretically production could begin this year, he added.

There are currently five flight models, Boginsky said.

"We are actively holding trials <…> to get a certificate for the passenger version. We envisage holding full certification until the end of this year," he said.

Ka-52 helicopters

Russian Helicopters Group also expects to sign a contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry in 2019 on the deliveries of Kamov Ka-52K helicopters:

"This helicopter is present in the draft state armament program. We hope that we’ll sign a contract in 2019," the CEO said.

The Ka-52K is based on a range of shipborne rotocraft accepted by the Russian Navy for service. This range includes Ka-25, Ka-27, Ka-29 and Ka-31 helicopters.

This helicopter is designed to carry out patrol missions, provide fire support for amphibious assaults and deal with anti-amphibious assault defense on the frontline and in tactical depth.

The KA-52K modification differs from the baseline version by its folding stub wing specifically developed for carrying heavy armament and the mechanism of folding rotor blades allowing it to compactly fit into a ship’s compartment below the deck.

The shipborne helicopter version's reduced sizes allow increasing the number of these choppers aboard a ship. The crew’s armored cabin and the catapult system allow pilots to safely leave the helicopter. The helicopter’s shipborne version also features a rescue system for people in distress at sea.

The development of Ansat 

Russian Helicopters Group is continuing works on modifying the Ansat helicopter to increase its speed and flight range:

Russia's Ansat helicopter to debut at aerospace show in Mexico

"We’ll continue modifying it to increase the range and the speed but, largely speaking, it is capable of accomplishing basic tasks quite efficiently," the chief executive said.

The Ansat is a light two-engine multipurpose helicopter designed for 7-9 seats. The helicopter can carry 1.3 tonnes of payload and its cabin can be rapidly reconfigured. In December 2014, the helicopter was certified for passenger carriages.

In May 2015, the helicopter’s modification with the medical module was certified.

 

Aviation Russian defense industry
